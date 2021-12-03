Peas in a pod

This refers to the news report, ‘Taliban say Doha talks to open new chapter of ties with US’ (November 25). What could be better news than this for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the US? A thorough and deep dialogue on politics, strategy, diplomacy, finance, economics, trade, human rights, and terrorism could eventually result in more cordial US-Afghan relations.

In the 1980s, the US-Pakistan relationship was strong. Now, a strong US-Afghan relationship may be in the offing, because at the end of the day anything is possible in international relations. Besides, both sides may have a lot to offer to the other in this equation. More importantly, however, one hopes that better US-Afghan relations will ease some of the stifling pressure on Pakistan from both countries at the moment.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore