Peas in a pod

This refers to the news report, ‘Taliban say Doha talks to open new chapter of ties with US’ (November 25). What could be better news than this for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the US? A thorough and deep dialogue on politics, strategy, diplomacy, finance, economics, trade, human rights, and terrorism could eventually result in more cordial US-Afghan relations.
In the 1980s, the US-Pakistan relationship was strong. Now, a strong US-Afghan relationship may be in the offing, because at the end of the day anything is possible in international relations. Besides, both sides may have a lot to offer to the other in this equation. More importantly, however, one hopes that better US-Afghan relations will ease some of the stifling pressure on Pakistan from both countries at the moment.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the FBR’s Track and Trace System , the prime minister praised the FBR for...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increase in the use of drugs by young people.One is compelled...
A new Covid-19 variant – the omicron – has been discovered and is feared to be more transmissible than the delta...
Unfortunately, Pakistan fell into the hands of selfish politicians and dictators soon after independence, and its...
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has issued a policy that prohibits the...
This refers to the editorial ‘State of impasse’ . It discusses the issue of the selection of ECP members –...