91 corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 91 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said 46 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi and 10 in Multan. So far, the total number of cases reached 443,195 with recovery of 424,941 patients in the province. The total number of active cases was 5,196 to date, he added.

During the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,024. Baloch said 16,225 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.39 million tests were conducted altogether. He said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.6 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 per cent, Faisalabad 0.3 per cent, Rawalpindi and Multan 0.8 per cent.