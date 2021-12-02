Cage erected to trap ‘wayward’ monkey

Islamabad : Much to the surprise of many an iron cage has been erected in sector G-10/4 to capture a ‘wayward” monkey that according to the residents has caused panic among residents by wandering on top of their houses and balconies and chasing them on the streets.

It is really difficult to understand how this monkey can be restricted by installing a cage but the residents believe that it would prevent it from entering the nearby houses.

The details further revealed that the residents of sector G-10/4 (Street No. 58) identified a monkey that had been consistently intruding into their houses and chasing the people on the streets.

Khushnood Malik, a resident, said “The monkey is roaming on the street and entering the houses without having fear of the residents. When the residents try to get it away, it often refuses to leave.”

One of the residents also shared a picture of this monkey that showed it sitting right in front of the gate of the Government Girls College. The residents think it can cause harm to the students so it is necessary to get rid of it.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has already issued guidelines to avoid the intrusion of monkeys into houses.

According to these guidelines, the residents have been urged not to put garbage outside their kitchens besides making sure that none of them give any kind of food to monkeys. If they have fruit trees in the garden then make sure they collect fruit when it ripens. Under no circumstances the residents should give monkeys food otherwise they would keep coming back.

The IWMB and the local administration have assured the residents of the sector that they would take all necessary measures to prevent monkeys and other wildlife species to enter the residential areas.