MIUC student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad: Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) hosted a student council oath-taking ceremony 2021, says a press release.

MIUC students vowed under oath that they will be responsible members of the Student Executive Council and will abide by the rules and regulations made by the school to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Shakeel Munir graced the occasion as a chief guest and administered the oath of student council. President ICCI inducted the Campus’s Head Boy and Head Girl as well as the Executive Council Members of all clubs and societies established within the school system. After administering the oath, ICCI president along with the principal awarded sashes, badges and certificates to members of the council who were received with immense pride and diligence.

The principal congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honorable positions with integrity, described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. Before the oath taking ceremony MIUC carried out a ceremony of student body’s elections two days ago for various posts such as Head Boy, Head girl, President Sports club, President Music club and President Student affairs and their respective vice presidents and deputy secretaries for many more posts.