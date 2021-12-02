University student abducted, assaulted

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday registered a case against a man for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a university student in Nawab Town. The victim in her complaint told the police that accused Aun Butt forcibly took her to his house and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Police have registered a case. CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev took notice of the incident and said the suspect would be arrested soon.
