Vaccination best way to stay safe: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the government is striving to vaccinate maximum number of citizens because it is the best way to remain safe from coronavirus.

The CM chaired a ceremony at his office in honour of best performing officials of reach every door campaign as vaccination target of 13 million people was achieved in 12 days of drive across the province.

The CM distributed shields and appreciated the hard work of officials concerned and announced starting the second phase of this campaign to vaccinate more than 20 million citizens till December 31.

I hoped the line departments would actively work to achieve the target as the new corona variant has emerged as a new global challenge, he said.

It is sanguine that Punjab is leading in achieving vaccination targets due to the hard work of the officials concerned. I appreciate the efforts of DCs and health CEOs of Pakpattan, Narowal, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Gujrat, TT Singh, Lodhran, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Jhelum and Khanewal and hope the other districts would show the best performance in the next phase, the CM said.

Meanwhile, population welfare, school education, Auqaf, I&C and information departments have also shown good performance; he added and appreciated that teamwork has been shown in difficult circumstances.