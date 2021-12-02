TCS partners with SereneAir

KARACHI: TCS (Pvt.) Limited on Wednesday announced signing of a Cargo General Sales Agent (CGSA) agreement with SereneAir (Pvt.) to expand its supply chain solutions.

The agreement, effective from Dec 1, 2021, aims to upgrade movement of goods within the country.

“We are living in an age of collaboration and this partnership will allow both organizations to enhance their customers’ journey and experience,” CEO TCS (Pvt.) Limited Mr. Muhammad Harris Jamali said.

He said partnership with Serene Air (Pvt.), a privately owned Pakistani airline, would leverage TCS’s respective networks to provide customized and end-to-end supply chain solutions to small and large businesses alike. He envisaged that the partnership would accelerate movement of goods and commerce across Pakistan.

TCS (Pvt.) Limited is not only Pakistan’s logistics and supply chain solutions provider, but also an International Air Transport Association (IATA) license holder, allowing it to connect all corners of Pakistan.

With the partnership, both parties plan to increase access for consumers, enable faster, safer, and cheaper movement of cargo, improve trade conditions within the country and empower large and small traders and business owners to reach clients across the nation.