The rapid increase in traffic accidents all over the country is alarming. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 104,105 accidents between 2019 and 2020, in which 55,141 persons were killed and 12644 were injured. One thinks that the biggest reason for this increase is the increasing number of underage drivers. The traffic police fails to stop these children.
The government should come up with a possible way to reduce the number of underage drivers. Awareness regarding traffic rules should be part of the curriculum at the primary and secondary levels. There should be proper training sessions for those who want to get driving licences, and underage drivers should be immediately stopped.
Usama Bin Rafiq
Lakki Marwat
