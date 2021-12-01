20 injured in Motorway pile-up

SHEIKHUPURA: Amidst thick fog early Tuesday morning a number of vehicles collided at three different points on the Motorway causing injuries to 20 people.According to Rescue sources, the pile-up of vehicles, mostly cars, occurred at Kala Shah Kaku M2 section of Motorway, Qila Sattar Shah and Khanpur area.

Rescue -1122 teams of Muridke and Sheikhupura reached the spot and provided first aid to eight people who were injured mildly and 12 critically injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura and THQ hospital Muridke, and to Lahore Jinnah hospital.