India summons Pak envoy over Kartarpur photoshoot

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan's second senior-most diplomat in the country to convey "deep concern" over the incident in Kartarpur Sahib involving a Pakistani model and a clothing brand.
The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said in a statement that India conveyed to Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires that "this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India" and worldwide, reported international media.
"Such continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlight the lack of respect for the faith of these communities," the MEA's statement went on to say.
The photographs sparked controversy since it is required for all visitors to keep their heads covered during a visit to any Gurdwara. The clothing brand responded by deleting the pictures from its social media handles.
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took note of the outrage and sought a report from the chief secretary in this regard. In a statement, Buzdar said that a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter. He further reiterated that “all religions are respected” in Pakistan.
