Heavy snow forecast for northern Ontario as snow squalls bring strong winds and poor visibility

Communities across northern Ontario remain on alert for a possible return of heavy snow as fast moving snow squalls are expected to develop this evening.

Environment Canada has ended a yellow level watch for Greater Sudbury and nearby areas, but forecasters say the risk of brief and intense snowfall remains.

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Earlier advisories warned that conditions could change quickly, with strong winds and blowing snow reducing visibility.

According to Environment Canada, “brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow. ”

The forecast includes local snowfall totals of 2 to 5 centimetes along with wind gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour.

A passing cold front is expected to trigger the most intense conditions, leading to sudden drops in visibility and rapidly changing road conditions.

Officials say that even small amounts of snow can become dangerous when combined with strong winds, creating near zero visibility in some areas.

Although the watch has been lifted, forecasters stress that the risk has not fully passed, with conditions capable of worsening quickly throughout the evening.