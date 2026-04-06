Are Silicon Valley elites bracing for AI disasters?

Human beings have maintained their fascination with doomsday scenarios since the time of Hollywood thrillers and ancient prophecies. The present-day fascination extends beyond its original focus on cinematic and literary works.

The richest people throughout the world prepare for situations which most people find difficult to visualise. The remote construction of luxury bunkers and fortified estates and private safe havens has begun to spread across distant areas, which creates public interest about the doomsday predictions that billionaires make through their extreme security measures.

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It’s not just for the tin foil hat crowd anymore. The ultrarich are constructing bunkers with their own power sources, water filters, hydroponics, hospitals, and advanced security.

Safe condos, refitted missile silos, and isolated mansions are going for millions of dollars, targeting clients who need security but aren’t willing to sacrifice amenities.

Financial insecurity is one reason why. No matter how much money you have, if the markets crash and your currency goes belly-up, you’re still in trouble. Political turmoil, warfare, and cybersecurity threats have convinced billionaires to invest in self-sufficient communication and security networks.

Reliance on technology is yet another consideration. An outage in the artificial intelligence network or a cloud service would bring society to its knees.

Some of the rich are now distrusting the government when it comes to safeguarding their assets and safety. Some of them also have concerns about AI surpassing the abilities of humans, leading to a potentially destructive singularity.

Not all the bunkers being built by the rich are doomsday shelters. However, the fact that many of the rich are building them shows that they see themselves at risks of disasters in one way or another.

The rich spending money to prepare for doomsday sheds light on the weaknesses of our current system. Regardless of whether it is a result of climate change, advancements in AI, or the economy, their efforts demonstrate that even the rich can sense the weaknesses in our world.