King Charles comes under fire now that York family scandal exposes his biggest shortfall

There is a lot of chatter revolving around King Charles and his take on the monarchy, especially since he’s had decades to wait for a shot on the throne.

All this has been surfaced in royal biographer and the author Andrew Lownie’s Substack.

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The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York starts it by arguing the monarchy’s current predicament and calls them out for standing at a “tipping point” of sorts.

In the write up he’s also pointed out one big shift that’s been noted, and that’s that the calls for this reformation have come not from critics like Reform, but from broadcasters, Newscasters, journalists and other members of the media, most of whom are part of the Royal Rota.

In respect to this he also left the Firm a dig and said, “what is so striking is that despite the massive pressure in recent months, the institution still seems incapable of responding with any seriousness.

Where it comes to the late Queen, Mr Lownie notes how she “was plainly unreceptive to reform,” but King Charles with ‘decades’ on the wait list to “prepare for the throne and several more in which to act,” there’s still “has been no meaningful attempt to bring the monarchy into line with the expectations of a modern democracy.”

Near the end he also issued a scathing take down and called out the Firm for never having done enough in the years’ they’ve had.

Regarding that he’s said, “what we have seen in practice is contemptuous window dressing, with no real appetite for greater transparency, financial scrutiny or accountability.”

Moreover, while “the various York family scandals have helped bring these issues into much sharper focus, but they are symptoms of a wider problem rather than the problem itself,” Mr Lownie noted.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his arrest, headed for his 11-hour questioning on his birthday: Source Phil Noble/Reuters

“The deeper issue is that the Royal Family continues to resist the kind of oversight that would be expected of any other powerful national institution,” he said near the end.

But before concluding he did make thing clear and that is that this kind of reform is more than achievable, essential even. But “if Charles continues to avoid it, he risks going down in history as a king who was given a rare opportunity to modernise the monarchy and simply failed to take it,” Mr Lownie siad near the end.