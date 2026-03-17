Meningitis outbreak in Kent: two dead and 11 infected in cases linked to university students

Two young people have died and 11 others have been infected in a meningitis outbreak linked to student populations in Canterbury, Kent, health officials have confirmed.

The UK Health Security Agency said it is investigating the cases and working with local institutions to limit the spread of the disease.

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The outbreak has been connected to both the University of Kent and a local school community.

One of the victims was a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham. “We are all absolutely devastated,” Headteacher Amelia McIlroy said in a statement to CNN.

The University of Kent also confirmed the death of one of its students, saying it was “deeply saddened” .

Officials are identifying close contacts of those infected and offering antibiotics as a precaution.

“Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it’s essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet,” UKHSA official Trish Mannes said to CNN.

“Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass,” she added.