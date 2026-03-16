As Kamala Harris watches Oscars, husband targeted with false Epstein video claim

Former vice president Kamala Harris attended the Academy Awards ceremony with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Emhoff shared a picture with his wife on his Instagram account, writing, "Watching Oscars with Kamala Harris. Such a great year for movies!"

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The former vice president also re-shared the photo to her Instagram stories. As the couple enjoyed watching Oscars ceremony, some conspiracy theorists came up with a video claiming it showed Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, riding a private helicopter with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

It's pertinent to mention here that no Epstein files, flight logs, or official releases name or show Kamala Harris husband with Epstein and there is no documented association between Doug Emhoff and the late US financier.



