Savannah Guthrie 'furious' over false claims after mom Nancy abduction
Pima County Sheriff, who is investigating Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy kidnapping, has warned that her kidnapper could strike again
US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie is reportedly "livid" over false claims that her brother-in-law could be a suspect in the investigation into her missing mother Nancy, who was abducted on February 1.
Savannah’s former NBC colleague Megyn Kelly has made these claims as the search for Nancy continues.
She said this after podcaster Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso Cioni, husband of Annie Guthrie and Savannah's brother-in-law, could be implicated in the kidnapping of his mother-in-law.
Megyn Kelly has suggested that Savannah is incensed by the comments regarding her brother-in-law.
"I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law," Kelly said this on her show The Megyn Kelly Show.
The Mirror US has reported that during the March 12 broadcast, Kelly went on saying, "Can you blame her? I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I'm sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I'm sure she genuinely doesn't believe they had anything to do with it.”
"All of us are in a different boat - you know, we have to be more objective in assessing the possible suspects, the possible people connected with it, and law enforcement certainly does."
Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is investigating Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy kidnapping, has warned that her kidnapper could strike again.
Speaking to the NBC Nightly News on Thursday, Chris Nanos said investigators believe they know why Nancy Guthrie’s home was targeted.
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