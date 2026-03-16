Trump urges China, allies to help secure Strait of Hormuz — Which countries may join?

President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the countries to help secure the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route in the midst of US-Israel escalating war on Iran.

According to the US President, his administration is talking to seven countries and pushing them to guard the oil route as 20 percent of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The persistent blockade of Strait of Hormuz and continuous attacks on ships have shaken up global energy, leading to surging oil prices globally.

Amid the global energy crisis, Trump insisted that countries relying heavily on Gulf oil have a responsibility to protect the strait.

He said in a social media post he hoped France, Japan, China, South Korea, Britain and other countries would participate in this venture to ease global oil supply.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration may soon announce that several countries have teamed up to protect ships traveling through a narrow waterway.

U.S. officials say the group is still deciding whether to start these patrols now or wait until the current fighting stops. Trump hasn't given many details on exactly what help he needs, but he mentioned that some allies have specialized boats and equipment for clearing underwater mines.

Responses of countries

According to Reuters, Australia and Japan have refused to send navy vessels to the Middle ​East to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Australia, one of the US’ key Indo-Pacific allies, responded, "We know how incredibly important that is, but that's not something that we've been asked or that we're contributing to.”

Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi also expressed no interest in dispatching vessels in the Middle East.

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” Takaichi told parliament

South Korea on Sunday announced that the presidential office will make the decision after careful review and communication with the US.

The UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain is exploring “any options” to help secure the strait.

Without delving into the details he said, "Britain is considering sending ships and mine-hunting drones to the Middle East in an attempt to reopen the strait of Hormuz.”

A spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington told CNN, “I can’t say whether the country is planning to deploy naval assets to the region, but the country calls for an immediate stop to hostilities.”

In an interview with Financial Times, Trump talked about the possibility of postponing his visit to China in April if the country refuses to provide assistance in this matter.

“I think China ​should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits. We may delay," Trump said.