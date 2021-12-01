Pak players may not get visas for US Junior Open

KARACHI: Though Pakistan’s 26 junior squash players have been guaranteed entry in the main draw of the US Junior Open, the majority of them might not get visas.

The US Squash has announced the “cut list” with all the candidates who have been “guaranteed a playing position in the 2021 US Junior Open”.

A source told ‘The News’ that it was very likely that the majority of players would not be given visas by the United States.

“Our players’ focus has changed from playing squash to making tours, especially of the US,” said the source.

The new Covid-19 variant Omicron has also created uncertainty about the participation of players from other countries.

The World Squash Team Championship has been cancelled due to this threat. This is why the organisers of the US Junior Open Squash have placed strict Covid-19 policies and procedures for the event.