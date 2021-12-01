NTDC to boost transmission capacity to 27,000mw before summer

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has undertaken work on removing 2,410 megvolt-ampere (MVA) system constraints before onset of summer 2022, catering to major load centers of the country, said Manzoor Ahmed, newly appointed Managing Director of company on Tuesday.

With easing of bottleneck in the national grid, NTDC will be able to supply around 27,000mw of power by June 2022 against earlier volume of 25,000mw. “We are working on these technical limitations in order to ensure smooth power supply to major load centers”, he said and adding priority has been given to the augmentation work involving 13 different segments with clear direction to complete it by the deadline.

Out of 2410mva, 910 are in the 220kv system while remaining 1500mva are in the 500kv grid, Ahmed told The News.

NTDC chief said he is very clear in his approach to spearhead the transmission utility, saying he always tried to deliver as per stipulated timelines.

“The whole exercise to complete various transmission projects has been aimed to deliver quality work in order to safeguard interest of the country,” he observed.

Ahmed said one such latest example has been successful completion and energization of 500kV Double Circuit Quad Bundle Lucky-Port Qasim Transmission Line and HVDC Convertor Station Matiari.

This challenging task includes the construction work of 500 kV Double Circuit Quad Bundle Transmission Lines for Interconnection of Lucky Electric Coal Power Plant with Port Qasim-Matiari Circuit spanning 12.337 km.

The Contract No: TLC-08-2019 was awarded to M/s M.R. Electric Concern by the NTDC for evacuation of power from 660MW Lucky Electric Coal Power Plant to HVDC Converter Station Matiari.

Completed under his supervision, this interconnection helps in addition of 660mw power in national grid which will improve the power supply system in the country besides generating revenue for NTDC as a result of use of system charge (wheeling charges).

Moreover, reliable evacuations of power from coal power plant will lead to improvement in voltage profile and reduction in transmission lines losses, he said.

The said transmission line is passing through the commercial and industrial areas of government of Sindh, Port Qasim Authority, Fauji Oil Terminal and Distribution Company Limited (FOTCO) area (dealing with Pakistan Oil & Gas demand], Pakistan Steel Mill Area and various challenges observed during the execution of work by avoiding underground oil and gas pipe lines, optical fiber installation etc. beside adjust the route of 500 kV double circuit Quad Bundle

Lucky Transmission Line by re-routing the existing 220 kV Bin Qasim – KCR Transmission Line Circuit-I & II in FOTCO area.

The 500 kV Double Circuit Quad Bundle Transmission Lines for interconnection of Lucky Electric Coal Power Plant with Port Qasim-Matiari Ckt was energized November 16, 2021.