When caged birds sing

This refers to the article ‘Voices in the dark’ by Ghazi Salahuddin (November 28). The Asma Jahangir Conference has certainly sent tremors across the country. Amidst the stifling political ambiance, certain voices of dissent raised many great questions at the conference.

One can always differ from others in opinions, but it is prudent to hear them first and to respond with cogent logic instead of trying to suppress such voices. It is also true that to absorb criticism one needs a big heart. Resorting to violence and physical assault should never be an option. All stakeholders should work with mutual agreement and try to form a consensus on any issue of public interest.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock