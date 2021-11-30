Sociology Dept chairman praised for services on retirement

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function here on Monday praised Prof Dr Niaz Muhammad who got retired as chairman of the Department of Sociology, University of Peshawar after serving the institution for 34 years.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said that Dr Niaz Muhammed played an important role in imparting contemporary education to the students of sociology. The programme was attended by the Dean Social Science Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Registrar Mr Saifullah Khan, Director Admission, Ali Asghar Jan, Provost Dr Fazal Sher, Treasurer Ayesha Salman, Director IER Prof Dr Rauf, Director Advance Studies Dr Arshad Ali, Director QEC Dr Zahoor, Prof Dr Anwar Alam and others.

Prof Dr Niaz Muhammad was the pioneer graduate of the Sociology department and joined the University of Peshawar as a lecture in 1987.He has 58 national and international research papers and supervised 27 MPhil scholars while 15 PhD. The academician remained a member of the Advance Studies Research Board (ASRB) for six years and a PhD external examiner for different universities of Sindh, KP and Punjab.

Participants on this occasion paid tribute to Dr Niaz Muhammad and highlighted their achievements during their about three decades of service.Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said that the teachers who devotedly worked during their service for the cause of education would always be remembered by the students and staff with respect.