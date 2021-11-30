Team in Naran to probe trout fish death

MANSEHRA: The Punjab Fishery Department’s team reached to Naran on Monday to investigate the death of the Trout fish species.The endangered fish species are found in the Kaghan valley and other rivers originating from the snowy water in the country.

The team led by the Director, Fishery Department, Punjab, Dr Zahid Sharif Chaudhry, rushed to the Kaghan valley and started work in the areas where the fishes were found dead at Kunhar River from Naran to Balakot area. “We were informed by the Kaghan Development Authority after it found trout fishes dead at riversides during the last many days,” Dr Zahid Sharif Chaudhry said. He said his team had examined the dead fishes and Kunhar water’s temperature to assess the situation on the ground. “Through our investigation is still on but during the preliminary analysis dead fished are suffering from the fungus and bacterial infections,” the director said. He said the government should establish sanctuaries to provide them with the natural habitat to preserve the trout fish species found in Kunhar River in Kaghan valley.