Alleged audiotape: ANP leader asks higher judiciary to take suo moto notice

MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) Senior-Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Monday said the judiciary should take suo moto notice of the alleged audiotape of former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

“It was decided that all the 400 people, which were named in the Panama Papers will be held accountable. However, only Nawaz Sharif and his family were targeted,” he said while talking to the media at the Mardan Press Club.

Former MPA Ahmed Khan Bahadur, ANP acting district president Syed Jamal Bacha, general secretary Haroon Khan and other party leaders were present on the occasion.The ANP leader, who has served as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister in the past, said that after the Panama leaks, Pandora papers surfaced, however, no action was taken against the ones whose name appeared in it.

He added that only the leaders of the opposition parties were subjected to select accountability which was sheer injustice. The ANP leader said that accountability should be across the board and action taken without considering the political affiliation of the ones accused of corruption.He claimed that even the judges of the higher judiciary in their observations had admitted the accountably was political revenge.