Tuesday November 30, 2021
November 30, 2021
LONDON: Prince Charles’ office dismissed on Monday claims that he was the unnamed British royal who made racist comments about the potential skin colour of his grandson. In an explosive March interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said an unnamed royal asked how dark their unborn first child’s skin would be.