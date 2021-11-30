Webinar on national security held at SSU

A webinar on national security training was held at the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Monday.

The spokesman for the SSU said that on the directions of IPO President Pakistan DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed, the IPO members of Pakistan attended a webinar at the SSU Conference Hall pertaining to national security training, which was hosted by IPO African Command President Shoaib Adam and IPO trainer Delano Kiilu, a counter-terrorism expert, security leader and head of the IPO African Command News Desk.

The purpose of the session was to provide historical context and foundational aspects of global security with a deep dive into national security threats at the global level and the best practices being adopted by countries to counter such threats through strategy.

Ahmed said the IPO was a platform for police officers where they could excel their skills, utilising the expertise gained through such training sessions at the broader level. The IPO provides a platform for institutional motivation for law enforcement in a professional, effective and efficient manner, as well as capacity building in the fight against the general and organised crime. It is linked with various law enforcement and other organisations worldwide for information sharing and coordination, such as NCA-UK, CIA, FBI, UNPOL and WHO.

The training session was attended by almost 200 participants from across the world. It was also attended by key IPO Leaders from the Global Headquarters, who were part of the panelists.

West Indies team’s security

A meeting was held at the home department with regard to the West Indies cricket team’s visit to Pakistan and matches to be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez. Additional IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Addl IG Operations Ameer Sheikh, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, Commandant SSU, SSP East, SSP South, officials of the army and Rangers and the PCB, along with other stakeholders, attended the meeting.

DIG Ahmed briefed meeting about the security arrangements to be made for the matches. He said personnel of the Security Division, including SSU commandos, would perform duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other places, while sharp shooters would also be deployed at sensitive points.

The chair and participants vowed to provide foolproof security to the visiting team and decided to utilise all the available resources to ensure peaceful conduct of the event.