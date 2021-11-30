IIU holds workshops on Paighm-e-Pakistan

Islamabad: ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies of Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University (IIU) organised ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Training Workshops at Faisal Masjid Campus.

During the training, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, DG, IRI, shared the aims and objectives of the workshop with the participants. During three days of the workshop, the participants were mainly trained about the importance of the narrative, whereas lectures were delivered about how academia can play a vital role in the peace-building and countering violent extremism. Afterwards, interactive sessions were conducted and strategy for Countrywide Training Workshops was discussed and finalised. The workshop was concluded by Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, HEC and Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIU, Islamabad, chaired the concluding session. The workshop was attended by participants from diversified communities, including academia, media, civil society, and representatives from the development sector.

In the second phase of the training workshops of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic research Institute renowned scholars were participants as Master Trainers of the workshop from different communicates including academia, media, civil society and social development.

During the training, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, DG, IRI shared the aims and objectives of the workshop with the participants while Khurshid Nadeem, Dr. A.Q. Suhaib, BZU, Multan; Dr. Muhammad Rizwan from the University of Haripur and Dr. Muhammad Ali, VC, QAU were resource persons of three days’ training workshop.