Game deteriorated after department teams’ closure: Misbah

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain and former head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the quality of the game has deteriorated due to the closure of department cricket.

Talking to a group of journalists here on Monday, Misbah said that the departments were taking care of the players. “In the presence of the departments, the cricketers were not much concerned financially. The departments not only played the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy but also had a complete system which was of great benefit for the players and the game alike,” he said.

He pointed out that the closure of departments not only damaged the game but also deprived the players, coaches, managers and official of their living. Keeping in view the services of the departments, he said, they should have been part of the system in one way or another. “The people running the department sports had the experience of organising cricket. I am a supporter of departmental cricket and went to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss this,” he said.

He further stated that there was no better alternative to department cricket. “The current system of regional cricket has not been able to achieve what was desired. Cricket is not going well this season; either the results of the matches are not coming or the standard has declined. No decisions have yet been made regarding supporting pitches and the use of the ball,” he added.

To a question, he said he is satisfied with his coaching career. “I made all the decisions keeping in view the betterment of national cricket and gave opportunities to talented cricketers. I took decisions without bothering about criticism because my goal was to serve the national cricket,” he said.