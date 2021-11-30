Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in BD

CHITTAGONG: Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique each hit unbeaten fifties to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Set a target of 202, the visitors reached 109-0 at stumps on the fourth day and need only 93 runs on the final day. Ali was 56 not out at the end of play, adding to his first-innings score of 133, while debutant Shafique finished unbeaten on 53.

“In Test cricket, a fourth day is very crucial,” said Shafique. “Our plan today was to restrict them for the lowest total possible so that we can easily chase it down. This is what we were trying and we were successful.”

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi earlier claimed 5-32 to help Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in their second innings despite wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das making a fighting fifty. Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton, who struck a hundred in the first innings, hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.

Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul. Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul Islam.

The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali. But two balls later he left a delivery that darted back in and departed for 16 after Hasan uprooted his off-stump.

Liton joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse. Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi’s low bouncer hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid. The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the legside. Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he pinned Mehidy Hasan leg-before for 11.

Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy’s dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch. Nurul heaved one to Faheem Ashraf at long-on off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to pick up the remaining wickets.

“We were really good in the first two days. Most of day three was good, but we didn’t bat well in the last session yesterday,” said Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo. “It put us under big pressure. It was disappointing to see.” Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh 1st innings 330 all out

Pakistan 1st Innings 286 all out

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Shadman Islam lbw b Shaheen 1

Saif Hassan c & b Shaheen 18

Najmul c Abdullah b Shaheen 0

Mominul (c) c Azhar Hasan 0

Mushfiqur b Hasan 16

Yasir retired hurt 36

Liton† lbw b Shaheen 59

Mehidy lbw b Sajid 11

Nurul c Faheem b Sajid 15

Taijul st †Rizwan b Sajid 0

Jayed c †Rizwan b Shaheen 0

Ebadot not out 0

Extras: (b 1) 1

Total: (56.2 Ov,) 157

Fall: 1-14, 4.3 ov 2-14, 4.5 ov 3-15, 5.6 ov 4-25, 10.1 ov 5-43, 19.3 ov 5-90*, retired hurt, 6-115, 42.3 ov, 7-153, 52.4 ov 8-157, 55.2 ov 9-157, 55.5 ov 10-157, 56.2 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 15-8-32-5 Hasan Ali 11-0-52-2 Faheem Ashraf 8-3-16-0 Nauman Ali 9-3-23-0 Sajid Khan 13.2-1-33-3

Pakistan 2nd Innings (Target 202)

Abid not out 56

Shafique not out 53

Extras: 0

Total: (33 Ov,) 109

Yet to bat: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan †, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Bowling: Taijul Islam 16-3-37-0 Ebadot Hossain 5-1-23-0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-2-36-0 Abu Jayed 2-0-13-0

Test Debut: Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Yasir Ali (BANG)

Umpires: Michael Gough, Sharfuddoula