Medical perks

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that there is a need to build a hospital for Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) – a division of Wapda in Islamabad. At this hospital, all medical facilities should be made available to Wapda employees. It is worth mentioning here that although the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is a smaller department compared to Wapda, it has already established a hospital for it employees.

While, the IESCO has established dispensaries, they are not the proper solution to the most serious medical problems of the employees. The government should ensure that a hospital is set up on an urgent basis to facilitate employees, especially in these times when air pollution, Covid-19 and dengue all pose a great threat to health.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan

Rawalpindi