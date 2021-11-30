Child abuse

Another child – 10-year-old Kanha Kumar – was abused and murdered by two men, Mudassir Manghanhar and Syed Inam Shah, in Khairpur. One shudders to think of the pain Kanha’s parents are going through. Such oppression must be stopped. One cannot help but wonder: why are such incidents taking place?

It seems that failure to punish criminals in a timely and fair manner is one reason that such atrocities continue. The judiciary and the government should punish the culprits in strict accordance with the law, so that such brutality may be curtailed.

Muhammad Soomro

Kandhkot