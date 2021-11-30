Child abuse

Another child – 10-year-old Kanha Kumar – was abused and murdered by two men, Mudassir Manghanhar and Syed Inam Shah, in Khairpur. One shudders to think of the pain Kanha’s parents are going through. Such oppression must be stopped. One cannot help but wonder: why are such incidents taking place?
It seems that failure to punish criminals in a timely and fair manner is one reason that such atrocities continue. The judiciary and the government should punish the culprits in strict accordance with the law, so that such brutality may be curtailed.
Muhammad Soomro
Kandhkot
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the serious problem of garbage in Karachi, which is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that there is a need to build a hospital for Islamabad...
Politics of corpses is a common practice in Pakistan’s political culture. This time the corpse is not of a human...
This refers to the news report ‘SHCBA moves SC for structuring judicial appointment criteria’ . The Sindh High...
During the Mughal era, transgender people, known for their wisdom, were respectable members of society with decent...
This refers to the editorial ‘When students march’ . It beautifully elucidates the issue and the roots of the...