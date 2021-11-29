77km old pipes replaced in Charsadda, Peshawar: SNGPL

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said that the company had replaced 77 kilometres old, leaky and damaged pipelines in 2020-21 in Charsadda and Peshawar costing Rs189 million.

SNGPL General Manager Taj Ali Khan during a briefing to the chief minister said that the company was carrying out replacement of 174 kilometres more damaged network in 2021-22 which would cost Rs513 million.

The network is being replaced in areas like Nauthia Qadeem, Nauthia Jadeed, Gulberg, Charsadda Road, Nasir Bagh road, Gulbahar, Ijazabad, Tajabad and Pajjagi Road. The general manager informed the chief minister that SNGPL was carrying out a pilot project of rehabilitation of 30 kilometres of its network having a financial impact of Rs50 million with provision of 25,000 domestic connections to stop theft and losses.

He said that a campaign had been started against illegal use of compressors with mass awareness through media and gas supplies were disconnected from consumers found using compressors, adding a Special Control Room had been established in SNGPL office for quick response against any consumer complaints.

He said that a project of laying 10 inch diameter pipeline was under execution at cost of Rs1.5 billion to augment the undersized transmission network supplying gas to Charsadda district and the Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

Another project worth Rs411 million was being undertaken to lay a line of 16 diameter for supplying gas to Kohat and Cantonment and a project worth Rs700 million was commissioned to augment undersized network in Peshawar city. To further augment the network of Peshawar city, various operational phases of 22 kilometres of 6 inch and 4 inch diameters network were laid during FY 2021-22 costing Rs101 million.

The operational phases are being laid in various areas like Safiabad, Wazirbagh Peshawar city, Safi Town Peshawar city, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar, Nauthia Charkhakhel Peshawar, Tehkal Bala and Tehkal Payan in Peshawar, Academy Town Peshawar. He said the SNGPL was committed to ensuring appropriate gas supply to all its consumers in a well-planned manner in the winter.