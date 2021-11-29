Healthy sports enrich students abilities

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-Freed Zafar has said healthy sport competitions enrich abilities of students so these should continue in medical institutions.

He said this while speaking on the occasion of award distribution ceremony at the end of sports gala of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) where Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram was chief guest while faculty members, Chairman of Sports Society Prof Dr Farooq Afzal and students were present. Prof Javed Akram while appreciating the ability and intelligence of the students of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College said they are not lagging behind in sports activities besides performing well in examinations which is a very welcome thing.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said sports activities are very important for physical and mental health as the spirit of success is nurtured in the field of education of the students through sportsman spirit.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute principal said it is a good thing that female students are also participating in sports activities with enthusiasm and this time AMC student Fabiha Qayyum has been awarded the title of Sports President who won 3 medals, 7 shields and a trophy.

UHS Vice-Chancellor and Ameeruddin Medical College/Post Graduate Medical Institute principal distributed prizes among position holders/players.