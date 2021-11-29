 
close
Monday November 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Action against smoky vehicles

November 29, 2021

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that co-operation of police, district administration, environment, health and other departments concerned is essential to impede anti-environmental activities causing smog. He directed police teams to continue anti-smog operations and take stern actions against vehicles emitting massive smoke on highways, stubble burning and also factories and kilns owners for causing air pollution.