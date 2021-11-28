Over 250 appear for MLT entrance test

LAHORE: The entrance test for 4-year BSc Medical Lab Technologist (MLT) was held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Saturday.

More than 250 candidates participated in the test for 20 seats. Dean IPH, Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir monitored whole process of the test.

While talking on the occasion, Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that the IPH is playing its due role for providing trained and highly qualified human resource for the public as well as private sector hospitals/laboratories. She further said that all the admissions were being conducted purely on merit basis.

She informed that classes of 2-year diploma courses of FSc MLT and FSc Dental Hygienists have already been started, while applications are invited for admissions in Public Health Technologist (PHT) through advertisement in the newspapers.

Dr. Zarfishan informed that IPH is affiliated with UHS for degree awarding in public health. She said that if University of Health Sciences (UHS) allows IPH to enhance seats of BSc MLT, the IPH is ready to accommodate more students in this 4-year degree course.