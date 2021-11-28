Duo held for attempting to rape minor

LAHORE: Two men attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl in South Cantt police area on Saturday.

The victim came to the shop of the accused Khurram and Abdul Jabbar to get yogurt when the accused tried to seduce the girl and rape her. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father Irfan and the accused were arrested.

Couple arrested for looting valuables: CIA police arrested a man and a woman for looting valuables from the house of her employer in DHA.

The accused Sobia had been a housemaid at the residence of Fatima Zafar for three years. The accused planned the robbery along with one Shahzad who happened to be a driver of the next door neighbour. The accused had fled after looting Fatima Zafar's valuable car, mobile phone, tab, lakhs of rupees in cash, credit cards and important documents. The victim also met the CCPO Lahore and appreciated the police for rounding up the accused.

Two die in road accident: Two young men lost their lives and one got injuries in a road accident in Phase Six Defence on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Faisal, 24 and Ali Ahmed, 25. The injured Amir was admitted to a local hospital. The victims’ speeding car dashed into the footpath and overturned. As a result the three riders got fatal injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where Faisal and Ali were pronounced as brought dead. The victims' vehicle was completely damaged in the accident.

DIG holds open court: DIG Operations held an open court at his office on Saturday and listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens.

At least 32 citizens including women informed DIG operations about their problems. At least seven police personnel also appeared for leave and welfare.