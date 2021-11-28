370 orphans get warm clothes in Bajaur

KHAR: Khalozo Welfare Committee distributed warm clothes to 370 orphan boys and girls in Bajaur tribal district here on Saturday.

A press release said the distribution ceremony was held at a school in Mamond. The event was attended by Khalozo Welfare Committee chairman Malik Shah Wali Khan Mamond, general secretary Dr Alamgir and other members.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee members said that the body distributes relief items among

the deserving people on occasions of Eid, winter, and calamities.

They also appealed to donors to help the unprivileged through their donations.