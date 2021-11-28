India in command after Patel’s five-for

KANPUR: India finished day three of the first Test against New Zealand in a commanding position after Axar Patel’s five-for wrapped up the Kiwi first innings at 296 Saturday in reply to the hosts’ 345.
At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings with opener Shubman Gill bowled by Kyle Jamieson for one before bad light stopped play after five overs.
Mayank Agarwal on four and Cheteshwar Pujara on nine will start the innings Sunday as the hosts look to put the first of two Tests out of reach on an increasingly tricky wicket.
Earlier Patel and the other Indian spinners — Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — clawed India back in the last two sessions on Saturday after a strong New Zealand start.
The visitors were 249-6 at tea and the three spinners finished the Kiwi innings within 47 runs after the break.
Left-arm spinner Patel bowled Southee for five to complete his five-for.
Patel said he had been using the crease well on the pitch which is “slowing up even further”.
“Today (it) was even slower than the first two days, though it was turning more. It is difficult, but you can survive here with caution,” he said after play.
Ashwin took the last two wickets of the innings to finish his 42.3-over spell giving away 82 runs for three scalps.
Jamieson was caught off Ashwin for 23 and William Somerville was clean bowled by the offspinner to end the Black Caps’ innings.
Ashwin and Patel denied centuries to the Kiwi openers — Tom Latham and Will Young — who closed the day on Friday at 129 for zero.
Latham was stumped by substitute wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat off Patel’s bowling for a grinding 95 off 282 balls.
Young, who shared a 151-run opening stand with Latham, fell 11 short of his maiden international century after edging Ashwin to Bharat.
The 29-year-old told journalists after play that batsmen have to use the conditions to “take calculated risks to keep the scoreboard ticking over”.
Score Board
India won the toss
India 1st Innings 342 all out
New Zealand 1st Innings
Latham st sub (KS Bharat) b Patel 95
Young c sub (KS Bharat) b Ashwin 89
Kane Williamson (c) lbw b Yadav 18
Ross c sub (KS Bharat) b Patel 11
Henry Nicholls lbw b Patel 2
Tom Blundell † b Patel 13
Rachin Ravindra b Jadeja 13
Kyle Jamieson c Patel b Ashwin 23
Tim Southee b Patel 5
William Somerville b Ashwin 6
Ajaz Patel not out 5
Extras: (b 6, lb 4, nb 5, w 1) 16
Total: (142.3 Ov, RR: 2.07) 296
Fall: 1-151, 66.1 ov 2-197, 3-214, 94.3 ov 4-218, 96.5 ov 5-227, 102.1 ov 6-241, 110.4 ov 7-258, 123.4 ov 8-270, 127.4 ov 9-284, 138.6 ov 10-296, 142.3 ov.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-5-35-0 Umesh Yadav 18-3-50-1 Ravichandran Ashwin 42.3-10-82-3 Ravindra Jadeja 33-10-57-1 Axar Patel 34-6-62-5
India 2nd Innings
Mayank Agarwal not out 4
Shubman Gill b Jamieson 1
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 9
Extras: 0
Total: (5 Ov, RR: 2.80) 14/1
Yet to bat: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha †, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Fall: 1-2, 1.1 ov.
Bowling: Tim Southee 2-1-2-0 Kyle Jamieson 2-0-8-1 Ajaz Patel 1-0-4-0
Test Debut: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND)
Umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma
LONDON: Arsenal got back on track with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday as Eddie Howe suffered his first defeat as...
LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Florian Wirtz only turned 18 last May and is already attracting the attention of Europe’s top...
LAHORE: Sindh beat Northern by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium to clinch Cricket Associations Challenge title on...
LAHORE: There will be three main events in a card of six planned by the stewards of the Lahore Race Club for their...
LAHORE: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mehboob won the men’s and ladies singles titles, respectively, in the 5th...
LAHORE: The turf of National Hockey Stadium will be changed in near future so that male and female players of the...