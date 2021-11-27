Too many women

From the murder of Nimrita Kumari to the alleged suicide of Nosheen Kazmi in Chandka Medical College, patriarchy seems to be fastening its claws in our society. Unfortunately, countless women are victimised. Often the culprit walks away scot-free. Other students are also anxious for their safety.
The government has never played its role in these cases – as Nimrita’s murderer has still not been found – and one fears that having any more expectation from it is in vain.
Deedar Ali Bangwar
Kandhkot
One of the foremost crises facing Pakistan today is the water crisis. The Pakistan Council for Research in Water...
The prices of basic items have gone up due to inflation. On top of that, shop keepers and retailers are charging...
This refers to the news report ‘Resolution of people’s problems lies in ouster of PTI government: Bilawal’ ....
There is a lot of hue and cry over audios and videos of different personalities across the media these days. But there...
Lahore has a magical effect on its residents. The former chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif, referred to it as...
This refers to the letter ‘The educated half’ by Nasim Gul . The sorry state of the education system in remote...