Too many women

From the murder of Nimrita Kumari to the alleged suicide of Nosheen Kazmi in Chandka Medical College, patriarchy seems to be fastening its claws in our society. Unfortunately, countless women are victimised. Often the culprit walks away scot-free. Other students are also anxious for their safety.

The government has never played its role in these cases – as Nimrita’s murderer has still not been found – and one fears that having any more expectation from it is in vain.

Deedar Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot