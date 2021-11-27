There is a lot of hue and cry over audios and videos of different personalities across the media these days. But there are more audios and videos. Those in which PTI leaders declared it would not take loans from any one. There are even clips of PTI leaders saying that the PPP had destroyed the economy, and those in which they claimed to have their ‘own’ economic team – before hiring the same ones as the PPP.

There are some in which the PTI promised five million houses and 10 million jobs, and declared that increases in the prices of petrol, gas, electricity and basic commodities meant the leaders were corrupt. One wonders if anyone would reject the legitimacy of these.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi