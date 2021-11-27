PM recognises JS Bank for KJ YES

Islamabad: JS Bank was recognised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan as the best private sector bank under the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (KJ YES), the flagship program of the government.

With an aim to empower the nation’s youth for a sustainable tomorrow, JS Bank provides value-added financial offerings and services to build entrepreneurial spirit. Under KJ YES, the Bank has till date, created over 4,000 jobs through facilitating disbursement of more than 1,000 loans with a cumulative value of over Rs4.5 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated JS Bank for its efforts to create livelihoods and said that the efforts of the bank are a benchmark for the financial industry.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his appreciation, Basir Shamsie, president and CEO of JS Bank stated: “Living up to our motto of a responsible corporate entity, we work every day to make a positive grassroot impact on people’s lives by supporting economic growth. Under the guidance of the Government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan, we are continuing our journey towards making a better Pakistan.”

There continues to be significant potential in KJ YES with value drivers coming from an inter-connected partnership ecosystem. Focused on the transportation, dairy farming, technology, food and other sectors, the program incentivizes youth led startups and has the potential to create real change.

Committed to its role as a catalyst towards Pakistan's progress and prosperity, the Bank continues to provide innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.