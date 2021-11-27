Modern training courses for cops to be conducted: IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited Police Training College Chung on Friday. He said that modern courses for training of Muharrar, investigating officers and other staff would be conducted on priority basis. He said that by improving the quality of training of the force, we can better serve and protect our citizens. He reviewed facilities available for trainee officers and personnel and visited various sections.

Meanwhile, IG ordered to intensify crackdown against hoarders across the province. As per spokesperson of Punjab Police, 205 cases of violation of hoarding act have been registered and 255 accused have been arrested across Punjab.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev inaugurated the newly-built 4-storey building of Factory Area Police Station here on Friday. The building of PS Factory Area is comprised of state of the art four stories, covering total area of 04 kanal with more than 42 capacious rooms, front desk, community guide room, three separate lockups for male and females accused persons, six residential barracks for PS staff, kitchen, mess and a gymnasium.

Talking on this occasion, CCPO said that police stations are the basic units of policing and foremost source of justice to the suffering community. Orderly room would be conducted on regular basis and unnecessary punishments would be discouraged, he said.

He said that the construction work of other police stations including PS Gawalmandi, Qila Gujjar Singh, Chung, Gulshan Ravi and PS Faisal Town is also at final stages and would soon be functional as well. He said all available resources of the department are being utilised for the welfare of low grade officials at police stations level.

Women’s Facility Desk: The Women Foundation and UNDP in collaboration with Punjab Women Protection Authority conducted a three-day workshop here on Friday. The aim of workshop was to improve the modalities of cooperation and assistance with institutions that make it possible for women to receive justice and improve the system.

A Women’s Facility Desk was also set up in City where free legal awareness and guidance is provided to women. The desk officer guided women in resolving their family cases, inheritance issues, domestic violence, psychological issues, gender violence, harassment and other grievances. In this connection a Rickshaw Banner Campaign was also launched for quick access to Women’s Facility Desk in which banners of Desk were hung on about 50 rickshaws.