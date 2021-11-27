Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs36.612 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Punjab Poverty Graduation Initiative (PPGI) at the cost of Rs9.854 billion, Punjab Home Based and Domestic Workers Survey (PHB&DWS) 2022-23 (PC-II) at the cost of Rs156.458 million, Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (Phase-I) Up-Scaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Forest Component) (Revised) at the cost of Rs25.761 billion and Purchase of Linear Accelerator with Allied Facilities for Oncology Department, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs840 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.