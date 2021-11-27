UK bans Hamas in its entirety as ‘terrorist group’

LONDON: Britain on Friday designated all of Hamas an "Islamist terrorist group", warning that its members and those who support the group could face stiff jail terms.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the group that rules the Gaza Strip, has been banned in Britain since 2001 but the interior ministry extended the ban to its political entities. London said last week it was no longer possible to make a distinction, assessing that Hamas "commits, participates in, prepares for and promotes and encourages terrorism". "The Islamist group Hamas has today become a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK in its entirety following parliament´s approval," the Home Office said.
CAIRO: The UN mission in Libya condemned on Friday an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to...
GRAMOTEINO, Russia: Russia on Friday was mourning more than 50 people who died in a Siberian coal mine disaster,...
PARIS: The Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis due to his "ambiguous...
LONDON: A British court will rule next week on an appeal by Associated Newspapers against a previous judgement that it...
ROME: France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their...
MOSCOW: Belarus´s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland on Friday that he...