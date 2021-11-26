CJCSC visits Bahrain, calls on civil- military leadership

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, on Thursday called on the top civil-military leadership of Bahrain, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The geostrategic situation, security challenges and matters of bilateral interests came under discussion during the separately held meetings. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work for peace and security in the region and beyond. The dignitaries asserted that Pakistan and Bahrain share a rich history of brotherly relations.

Acknowledging the performance of the Pakistan armed forces, the dignitaries firmly mentioned Pakistan as an essential pillar and power of the Islamic world. Earlier, the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza also held bilateral meetings with H.E Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander in Chief, Bahrain Defence Forces and H.E General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard. The matters of mutual professional interests were brought into discussion during the meetings. The Chairman JCSC emphasised the need to further enhance the existing defence, security and training cooperation between both the countries. Later, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza also visited the Royal College of Command and Staff and National Defence College and interacted with the faculty members, senior Bahraini military officials and under training officers.