Friday November 26, 2021
Peshawar

Alleged extortionist held

By Bureau report
November 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged extortionist associated with Jamatul Ahrar during an action on Thursday.

An official said the alleged terrorist, Imran, son of Imroz, had been arrested for involvement in extortion incidents. The official said the arrestee had been wanted in at least three cases of extortion.