Tarbela Dam’s workers protest ‘closure’ of road

HARIPUR: The workers of Tarbela Dam’s water and power wings on Thursday staged a protest against the ban on the use of service road of Ghazi-Barotha Hydro Power Project.

The protesters set November 29 as the deadline for lifting restrictions on the use of road by the employees of WAPDA, or else they would block the service road for every kind of vehicular traffic.

On the call of Wapda Hydro Union Tarbela dam, the workers from water wing, Tarbela Extension- 4 and power wing gathered at the Ghazi Checkpost and blocked the road partially, allowing vehicular traffic from one side.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers condemned the decision of disallowing the vehicles of workers of Tarbela’s water and power wings by the Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project administration.

They said that hundreds of workers were engaged from different localities of the Ghazi tehsil and residential colonies of the Tarbela in the power generation process and they had to use the canal side service road daily for their urgent nature work. “But the security wing of the GBHPP has imposed restrictions on the use of road by the workers of Tarbela dam due to any valid reason,” said one of the speakers.