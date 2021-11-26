Climate Change Ministry audit report examined

Islamabad: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the audit report of the Ministry of Climate Change for the year 2019-20, in a meeting held at Parliament House under the chairmanship MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee MNAs including Riaz Fatyana, Ali Nawaz Shah, Noor Alam Khan, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Munaza Hassan, Senator Talha Mahmood and other concerned government officials. The committee examined the highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the DAC. The meeting reviewed the audit objections of the climate change ministry.

At the commencement of the meeting, PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the audit authorities to address the low-cost audit objections of the Ministry at the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level.