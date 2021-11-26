204 new dengue, 76 corona cases reported

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 204 confirmed cases of dengue fever were reported across the province, out of which 159 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 129 deaths from dengue fever had been reported in Punjab so far this year. In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Lahore. A total of 1,190 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 861 were in Lahore hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 357,559 indoor locations and 84,396 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 230 locations. In Lahore, 27,695 indoor places and 4,949 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 195 positive containers were destroyed. P&SHD Secretary said during the last 24 hours, 76 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

He said that so far the total number of cases had reached 442,724 and 424,604 patients fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,116 till date. In recent 24 hours, two deaths have been reported in Punjab making total death toll to 13,004. He added 14,290 tests were conducted making a total of 8,300,601 tests, in same time.