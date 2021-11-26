KMC to launch drive-in cinema today

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to run a drive-in cinema near Beach View Park in view of its successful experience of such cinemas in the past. According to a statement issued by the KMC, the cinema would be officially launched on November 26 (today).
Memorable films would be screened at Sunset Cinema three days a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and three shows would be held to entertain the people who had been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the citizens would be able to enjoy movies sitting in their cars with their family members. Arrangements had also been made for car parking for visitors to the cinema and 150 cars would be able to park around the cinema at the same time.
He said that films would be screened in six categories, including those based on classic novels and animated films. The KMC had decided to run the cinemas on a no-profit-no-loss basis, he added.
