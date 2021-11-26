Two die, 13 hurt as fog causes bus-truck collision

A bus driver and a woman were killed while over a dozen people were wounded in a road accident on the Northern Bypass on Thursday.
Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased persons were identified as 32-year-old Sohail and Iqra, 32.
According to the Manghopir police, the accident took place when a passenger bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck apparently due to dense fog. The bus was going to Iran from Karachi. The trailer driver managed to escape following the accident.
Police on Thursday arrested a man for impersonating an officer of a spy agency. The arrest was made at...
Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl leaders said on Thursday the offices of the National Database & Registration Authority in...
The District South administration on Thursday sealed the Mama Parsi School and Habib Public School for their failure...
The Mediterranean diet is the most preferred and balanced food for a healthy lifestyle in the world, which can be...
The Sindh government has assured that it will implement recommendations of a study titled ‘Issues of Girls’...
A father-of-six died in a road tragedy when he attempted to flee to safety after being wounded in a gun attack in the...