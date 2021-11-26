Two die, 13 hurt as fog causes bus-truck collision

A bus driver and a woman were killed while over a dozen people were wounded in a road accident on the Northern Bypass on Thursday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased persons were identified as 32-year-old Sohail and Iqra, 32.

According to the Manghopir police, the accident took place when a passenger bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck apparently due to dense fog. The bus was going to Iran from Karachi. The trailer driver managed to escape following the accident.